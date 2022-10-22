Justice Isa asks people to criticise individuals, not institutions
Web Desk
04:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Justice Isa asks people to criticise individuals, not institutions
Source: social media
Share

LAHORE – Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court said on Friday people should criticise individuals of the powerful institutions, not the institutions.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference in the Punjab capital, Justice Isa said, "Criticise the judge by name, but do not criticise the institution. Criticise the army officer by name, but do not criticise the institution. Criticise the bureaucrat by name, but not the institution because Pakistan needs institutions."

Sharing his views, Justice Isa said there is good and bad everywhere and the good should be separated from the bad. He said that criticism of the institutions would weaken the nation and could break it apart. "People have seen it happen and we are seeing it happening," he warned.

Justice Isa said Pakistan needs democracy but the democratic process has been derailed here time and again.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa moves Supreme Court against ... 08:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed a plea in the apex court on Monday seeking constitution of ...

More From This Category
Will announce date for long march next week, says ...
06:04 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Azam Swati released from jail after securing bail ...
03:14 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked under terror ...
02:04 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan moves IHC against ECP’s ...
01:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unhappy over Imran Khan's ...
12:02 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Punjab Assembly to adopt resolution today against ...
11:05 AM | 22 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Super mom Sania Mirza teaches son how to play tennis
04:55 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr