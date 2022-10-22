Justice Isa asks people to criticise individuals, not institutions

LAHORE – Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court said on Friday people should criticise individuals of the powerful institutions, not the institutions.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference in the Punjab capital, Justice Isa said, "Criticise the judge by name, but do not criticise the institution. Criticise the army officer by name, but do not criticise the institution. Criticise the bureaucrat by name, but not the institution because Pakistan needs institutions."

Sharing his views, Justice Isa said there is good and bad everywhere and the good should be separated from the bad. He said that criticism of the institutions would weaken the nation and could break it apart. "People have seen it happen and we are seeing it happening," he warned.

Justice Isa said Pakistan needs democracy but the democratic process has been derailed here time and again.