Justice Isa asks people to criticise individuals, not institutions
Share
LAHORE – Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court said on Friday people should criticise individuals of the powerful institutions, not the institutions.
Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference in the Punjab capital, Justice Isa said, "Criticise the judge by name, but do not criticise the institution. Criticise the army officer by name, but do not criticise the institution. Criticise the bureaucrat by name, but not the institution because Pakistan needs institutions."
Sharing his views, Justice Isa said there is good and bad everywhere and the good should be separated from the bad. He said that criticism of the institutions would weaken the nation and could break it apart. "People have seen it happen and we are seeing it happening," he warned.
Justice Isa said Pakistan needs democracy but the democratic process has been derailed here time and again.
Justice Qazi Faez Isa moves Supreme Court against ... 08:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed a plea in the apex court on Monday seeking constitution of ...
- Where to watch PAKvIND clash of T20 World Cup live?08:10 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Will announce date for long march next week, says Imran Khan06:04 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Unleash your creativity and win exclusive gifts with vivo’s ‘Give ...05:44 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Fakhar Zaman dropped for high-octane PAKvIND clash in T20 World Cup05:20 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Five Indian army soldiers killed in helicopter crash near China border05:01 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui bids farewell to 'Badshah Begum'04:50 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Sonya Hussayn tells why Pakistan, India need to rise above differences04:08 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Iman Ali clarifies her remarks were not aimed at insulting Mahira, ...03:59 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022