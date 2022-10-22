Watch – Super mom Sania Mirza teaches son how to play tennis

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has been quite active on social media to keep her millions of followers updated with glimpses into her life.

This time around, Sania Mirza uploaded a new video on Friday to melt many hearts. In the video, she could be seen teaching her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, some tennis skills while he stood on the tennis court with a racket in his hands.

"Never thought I’d be a tennis mom … but here I am", Mirza wrote in the caption of the video. The practice session took place at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Aside from the endearing comments from fellow tennis stars, the video garnered more than 50,000 views within two hours of having been posted.

Back in October 2018, Malik announced that Sania Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.

