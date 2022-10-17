Meesha Shafi joins hands with Amazon Prime India for Hush Hush series

Noor Fatima
07:55 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Renowned Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi is collaborating with Amazon Prime India’s latest show Hush Hush.

The Dasht e Tanhai singer's soulful voice impressed artists across the border and this led to Shafi lending her vocals for the star-studded show.

Show director Tanuja Chandra collaborated with Shafi for the song Mere Mahru. Hush Hush stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami.   

Elated Shafi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you for trusting me with this Tanuja Chandra. Arijit Datta and Sameer Rahat it was an absolute pleasure to sing this most special song.”

To pay respect and gratitude to the Chori Chori singer, Chandra took to Instagram writing, "Finally, it’s out. Right from the time I heard the first scratch tune that composer, Arijit Datta sent me as a voice note, I loved it. I’m so happy to have it in #hushhush, it’s kind of the beating heart of the series."

Chandra added, "Written beautifully by Sameer Rahat, the vocals are in Meesha Shafi’s gorgeous voice. Enjoy, folks. Although this isn’t the complete song, let it transport you."

For the unversed, Hush Hush revolves around four friends who spiral down the rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets after encountering danger at a party. The secrets thence become the reason for their survival.

Hush Hush is now available to watch on the OTT platform and has seven episodes in total. 

On the work front, Shafi's notables include Bholay Bhalay, Aya Lariye, Gal Sunn, Na Tutteya Ve, Muaziz Saarif and Lak Hilna.

