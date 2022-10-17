Maya Ali dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a stunning crimson lehenga

05:33 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Maya Ali set new-age bridal fashion goals in a dazzling red and gold lehenga as she made an iconic showstopper at Hussain Rehar's solo fashion show, which was organised to celebrate the ace designer's five years in the fashion vicinity.

Dressed to the nines, the Diyar e Dil actor looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress paired with dazzling jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy as she graced the walk.

Needless to say, Maya stole the show in the gorgeous bridal lehenga at Shalimar Gardens, Lahore.

On the work front, Maya was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Jo Bichar Gaye with Aasmaan Bolay Ga in the pipeline.

