Maya Ali dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a stunning crimson lehenga

Lollywood diva Maya Ali set new-age bridal fashion goals in a dazzling red and gold lehenga as she made an iconic showstopper at Hussain Rehar's solo fashion show, which was organised to celebrate the ace designer's five years in the fashion vicinity.

Dressed to the nines, the Diyar e Dil actor looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress paired with dazzling jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy as she graced the walk.

Needless to say, Maya stole the show in the gorgeous bridal lehenga at Shalimar Gardens, Lahore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azeem Sani (@azeemsaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Asif (@rraannaayy)

On the work front, Maya was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Jo Bichar Gaye with Aasmaan Bolay Ga in the pipeline.