Maya Ali shares new rib-tickling video

Lollywood diva Maya Ali is undoubtedly the most effervescent, jovial and bubbly actress currently working in the industry.

The Mann Mayal famed actress has bagged numerous accolades and awards for her impeccable performance in pivotal roles that not only landed her among the finest talents of the Pakistani entertainment industry but also made her one of the top choices for many brands and television producers.

The Ranjish Hi Sahi diva is setting the bar higher and higher with her jolly personality and immensely popular drama serials. Ali is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram with a whopping 7.2 million followers. She keeps her fans and followers updated regularly.

The Ladoon Mein Pali actress recently shared a funny video surrounded by a bunch of her friends. She lip-synced to the pun-filled, hilarious verses which were positively received by hundreds of thousands of netizens.

Captioning the video, the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai actress wrote, "Dobara nahi pochney ka!!"

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Jo Bichar Gaye with Aasmaan Bolay Ga in the pipeline.