Sami Khan runs into Anil Kapoor in Dubai

Noor Fatima
07:59 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Sami Khan runs into Anil Kapoor in Dubai
Source: Sami Khan Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's handsome hunk Sami Khan is one of the finest, most talented actors in the industry who know the best way to keep attention to themselves without indulging in controversies and mostly keeping to themselves. Khan, who debuted with Salakhain, became one of the top-notch actors to have graced the small screen. Although Khan is quite tight-lipped about his life, the Kabhi Na Houn Hum Juda actor recently shared a surprising Instagram post that left many in awe.

Khan's upcoming project Yaara Ve is all the news and Khan is currently busy with a promotional tour in Dubai. Surprisingly enough, the Kaghaz Kay Phool star met Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor at a pre-Diwali party. Khan not only posed for a picture with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor but also wrote a sweet message.

The Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat star captioned the post, "Made some great memories and friends in Dubai at pre-diwali lunch. Stay blessed, and Anil Kapoor sir, huge fan and loads of respect for you, you are an inspiration to loads of people like me, keep shining sir." 

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Lafangey, Mein Hari Piya, Dil Zaar Zaar, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Taqdeer, and Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.

'Taqdeer': Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan trolled for ... 04:51 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

Lollywood's talented actors Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan has made a comeback on the screen with ARY Digital’s new ...

More From This Category
Maya Ali shares new rib-tickling video
07:32 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set couple goals in new ...
06:16 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Hassan Hayat Khan celebrates birthday with ...
04:24 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Art expresses intensity of my emotions, says Amna ...
03:40 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Hema Malini celebrates 74th birthday in style
03:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Has Noor Zafar Khan tied the knot? Here’s all ...
11:32 AM | 16 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sami Khan runs into Anil Kapoor in Dubai
07:59 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr