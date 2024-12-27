Mahira Khan’s dance moves delight fans at wedding

Mahira Khan is a renowned and beloved Pakistani actress, recognised for her remarkable contributions to both television and film.

She has earned widespread fame for her roles in hit dramas such as Humsafar, Niyat, Sadqay Tumhare, Shehr E Zaat, Hum Kahan Ke Sache Thay, and Razia.

Recently, Mahira completed filming for two highly anticipated projects, including the Netflix original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo and a film featuring Humayun Saeed. The stunning star is happily married to Salim Karim.

Mahira Khan recently attended the wedding of her friends, Anam and Sobi, where she dazzled guests with her energetic and vibrant dance performance.

A video of her dancing quickly went viral, with her impressive moves winning the admiration of her fans. We’ve gathered a few of these exciting dance moments here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showbiz Spy (@showbizspy_)

Fans, along with fellow actors and members of the entertainment industry, have showered praise on Mahira for her stunning performance.

They also complimented her beautiful outfit by Faraz Manan, which added to the charm of her captivating dance.