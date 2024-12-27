Sarah Khan’s unique birthday tribute to husband Falak Shabbir

Sarah Khan, a celebrated Pakistani television actress known for her stunning personality and remarkable acting talent, has an impressive fan base of 12.2 million on Instagram.

She has gained immense popularity through her roles in hit dramas such as Sabaat, Raqs-e-Bismil, Mumkin, Hum Tum, Lapata, Deewar-e-Shab, Mere Bewafa, Tumhare Hain, and more. Happily married to renowned Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir, Sarah is also the proud mother of their adorable daughter, Alyana Falak.

Today marks Falak Shabbir’s birthday, and Sarah Khan extended her love and wishes in a heartfelt yet unconventional way. In one Instagram post, she humorously referred to Falak as her “Sugar Daddy” and in another, she expressed her desire for an extended family of eight with him.

Sarah also commended her husband for being a supportive, protective, and kind partner, as well as a loving father.

Despite being apart due to professional commitments—Sarah is busy shooting for her upcoming drama Shair, while Falak is performing at concerts—the couple shared their affection through social media, delighting fans with their sweet exchange.

Sarah concluded her wishes by sharing how being married to Falak makes her the happiest wife in the world.