Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 28 December 2024

KARACHI — Gold rate per tola in Pakistan is at Rs273,200 on December 28, 2024 Saturday, while the price of 10 grams is Rs234,225.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550. These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Today Gold Prices
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs273,200
|10 Grams
|Rs234,225
Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Islamabad
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Lahore
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Multan
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Peshawar
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225