Sarah Khan turns out to be Deepika Padukone's fan!

Noor Fatima
11:32 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Deepika Padukone Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan has her fangirl moment for Deepika Padukone and we're here for it!

The Pakistani actress, Khan, turned out to be a huge fan of Bollywood's dimple queen, Padukone, as revealed in an interview with a local magazine.

The Sabaat famed actress expressed her desire to explore opportunities in the entertainment industry across border, and even revealed her dream co-star — another Khan! 

In an interview with PTI, the Raqs-e-Bismil star said, "For any actor, it is a big deal to work in another space so it will be great if I get to work in Bollywood. I would love to. I feel half of my audience is in India, and the other half is in Pakistan. Who is not a fan of Bollywood? I really like Deepika Padukone. And when I began my career, I thought that I will work with Salman Khan."

Talking about her web series — Abdullahpur Ka Devdas — on the Indian streaming platform, Zee5, in which she co-stars alongside Bilal Abbas Khan, Khan said, "I wanted my audience to see Abdullapur Ka Devdas and my portrayal of Gul Bano. It's an old-school love story set in modern times. It's about two people who fall in love through letters."

She added, "Audiences in both India and Pakistan love beautiful love stories. We both love 'shayari' and a story of love rooted culturally," 

"These are stories that more or less are happening in our homes and in our neighbourhoods. So people from both countries can relate to it. Our actors are known for their natural acting, hence the audience feels connected to them," she added.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

