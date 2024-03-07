Sarah Khan turns out to be Deepika Padukone's fan!

Sarah Khan has her fangirl moment for Deepika Padukone and we're here for it!
The Pakistani actress, Khan, turned out to be a huge fan of Bollywood's dimple queen, Padukone, as revealed in an interview with a local magazine.
The Sabaat famed actress expressed her desire to explore opportunities in the entertainment industry across border, and even revealed her dream co-star — another Khan!
In an interview with PTI, the Raqs-e-Bismil star said, "For any actor, it is a big deal to work in another space so it will be great if I get to work in Bollywood. I would love to. I feel half of my audience is in India, and the other half is in Pakistan. Who is not a fan of Bollywood? I really like Deepika Padukone. And when I began my career, I thought that I will work with Salman Khan."
Talking about her web series — Abdullahpur Ka Devdas — on the Indian streaming platform, Zee5, in which she co-stars alongside Bilal Abbas Khan, Khan said, "I wanted my audience to see Abdullapur Ka Devdas and my portrayal of Gul Bano. It's an old-school love story set in modern times. It's about two people who fall in love through letters."
She added, "Audiences in both India and Pakistan love beautiful love stories. We both love 'shayari' and a story of love rooted culturally,"
"These are stories that more or less are happening in our homes and in our neighbourhoods. So people from both countries can relate to it. Our actors are known for their natural acting, hence the audience feels connected to them," she added.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
