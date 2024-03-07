Sonya Hussyn writes a "letter" to herself, embraces self-love and gratitude

Pakistani actress, Sonya Hussyn, has the best therapy when it comes to loving oneself.
The acclaimed artist is known for her versatility and impeccable acting prowess with many critical and commercial blockbuster films and television drama serials under her belt. But more than her on-screen charisma, it is her social media presence that makes more noise. From her unforgettable portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in Daadal to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like Aisi Hai Tanhai, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya and Kisay Chahoon, Hussyn has proven her acting prowess time and again.
In a recent Instagram post, Hussyn gave her fans a visual treat and wrote a letter to herself with important lessons. Sharing a set of candid pictures of herself having breakfast, Hussyn wrote a sweet, heartfelt letter to herself where she spoke about self-love and “embrace gratitude.”
“A letter to myself,” the star began writing.
“Dear Me,” Hussyn began writing. “Love yourself a little more each day, for you deserve all the happiness in the world. Let your heart be filled with the warmth of chasing your dreams.”
“Embrace gratitude for the beautiful people and blessings that surround you and be proud of the remarkable person you are,” she further wrote.
“My dear, You are my shining star, and In this vast universe, you have chosen to be “Love”, painting your own vibrant rainbow,” she added.
“So, remember to always celebrate the remarkable soul that you are,” she concluded.
On the acting front, Hussyn was recently seen in Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan, Siwaiyaan, Dil Phisla Rey, Tinkay Ka Sahara, and Tere Bina Mein Nahi.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.