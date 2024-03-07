Search

Lifestyle

Sonya Hussyn writes a "letter" to herself, embraces self-love and gratitude

Noor Fatima
11:56 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Sonya Hussyn
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)

Pakistani actress, Sonya Hussyn, has the best therapy when it comes to loving oneself.

The acclaimed artist is known for her versatility and impeccable acting prowess with many critical and commercial blockbuster films and television drama serials under her belt. But more than her on-screen charisma, it is her social media presence that makes more noise. From her unforgettable portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in Daadal to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like Aisi Hai Tanhai, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Mein Hari Piya and Kisay Chahoon, Hussyn has proven her acting prowess time and again.

In a recent Instagram post, Hussyn gave her fans a visual treat and wrote a letter to herself with important lessons. Sharing a set of candid pictures of herself having breakfast, Hussyn wrote a sweet, heartfelt letter to herself where she spoke about self-love and “embrace gratitude.”

“A letter to myself,” the star began writing.

“Dear Me,” Hussyn began writing. “Love yourself a little more each day, for you deserve all the happiness in the world. Let your heart be filled with the warmth of chasing your dreams.”

“Embrace gratitude for the beautiful people and blessings that surround you and be proud of the remarkable person you are,” she further wrote.

“My dear, You are my shining star, and In this vast universe, you have chosen to be “Love”, painting your own vibrant rainbow,” she added.

“So, remember to always celebrate the remarkable soul that you are,” she concluded.

On the acting front, Hussyn was recently seen in Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan, Siwaiyaan, Dil Phisla Rey, Tinkay Ka Sahara, and Tere Bina Mein Nahi.

'Actors are self obsessed, I won't marry one,' Sonya Hussyn shares two cents on marriage

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

