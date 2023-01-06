Here's all you need to know about Karachi Eat 2023

The Eat Festival Karachi edition has finally returned and foodies are having a gala time. During the last ten years, the festival has been a platform for budding foodpreneurs, who serve up the most innovative spread to a demanding audience of food enthusiasts of all ages.

The festival is expected to host over 250,000 eager festivalgoers from January 6 to January 8 in the metropolis. True to its spirit the 2023 Eat Festival Karachi edition has taken a step further in providing students from culinary schools with a launching pad that catapults them into the food industry.

This year, the festival will host over 125 food partners serving the best the city has to offer.

Another exciting aspect of this year’s Eat Festival is the festival's online version, which aims to be the largest online food festival of its kind in the Asian belt. ‘Eat Cloud powered by panda kitchens’, the largest network of Cloud Kitchens in Pakistan has teamed up with the leading online food and grocery platform, foodpanda Pakistan, to create this online experience.

Online audiences can order food from the festival and enjoy it in the comfort of their homes. A fleet of foodpanda riders will be available on-ground for this purpose. The key performers will be Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash will perform at the event.