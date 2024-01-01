Search

Dazzling Dubai Night: Pakistani stars attend B Praak's concert

In a radiant display of star power, Pakistani actors graced the stage at B Praak's sensational musical extravaganza held in Dubai on New Year's Eve. The internationally acclaimed singer captivated the audience with an unforgettable performance that resonated throughout the night.

B Praak, born Pratik Bachan, is an immensely talented and celebrated Punjabi singer and music composer hailing from India. Known for his soul-stirring and emotive voice, B Praak has made a significant mark in the music industry, particularly in the Punjabi music scene.  With hits like "Mann Bharrya," "Teri Mitti," and "Soch," B Praak has not only dominated the Punjabi music charts but has also left an indelible impact on the broader Indian music landscape.

The star-studded event drew in a multitude of significant personalities, with prominent Indian and Pakistani actors making their presence felt. Among the distinguished attendees were Farhan Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Salman Iqbal, Mehwish Hayat, Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun, and Humayun Saeed, creating an enthralling blend of talent and glamour.

The enchanting evening also witnessed the presence of notable Indian celebrities, including Vivik Obroi, adding an international flair to the gathering.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed took a delightful turn, sharing the stage with B Praak and contributing his melodic lines to the musical symphony. 

