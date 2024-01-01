Search

Sports

Pakistan cricket team visits prime minister of Australia in Sydney

Web Desk
09:35 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
Pakistan cricket team visits prime minister of Australia in Sydney
Source: PCB

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese hosted a reception at Kirribilli House, Sydney, on Monday in honour of the Pakistan and Australia teams and their managements.

Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf also attended the event. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri and officials from Cricket Australia were also present.

The prime minister of Australia warmly welcomed both the teams and went on to praise the performance of the Pakistan team, especially in the Melbourne Test. He commended the visiting team’s exemplary conduct during this tour and looked forward to witnessing good cricket in Sydney.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his gratitude to the Australian prime minister for hosting the team. Shan highlighted how both teams are playing positive cricket in this series and mentioned that this serves as an opportunity to be an ambassador for your country through your conduct. He also hoped that the team would do well in Sydney to end the series on a high note.

The third Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground starting Wednesday, 3 January.

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs to win second Test

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

04:19 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Who remained Pakistan’s top performer in 2023?

01:14 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

David Warner retires from ODI before his farewell Test against ...

11:36 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bags 5th position in Asian Shooting rankings

10:38 AM | 31 Dec, 2023

Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan resigns as Pakistan Olympic Association ...

09:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Hafeez criticises umpiring mistakes as Australia's Test victory over ...

02:15 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Afridi says Haris Rauf should be part of Test team instead of BBL

Advertisement

Latest

09:37 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

OGRA announces another increase in LPG price

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 01 January 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price here - 1 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 January 2024

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: