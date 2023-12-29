Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs to win second Test

MELBOURNE – Pakistan’s struggle against Australia in Test matches on Australian soil persisted as they faced a defeat by 79 runs in Melbourne, extending their winless streak.
Chasing a challenging target of 317 runs, Pakistan stumbled to 237 all out on the fourth day. Despite glimpses of hope brought by Babar Azam (41) and Shan Masood (60) after the early dismissals of openers, the team’s aspirations were soon shattered. Contributions from Mohammad Rizwan (35) and Agha Salman (50) added promise but couldn’t sustain.
The tail-enders succumbed quickly, failing to add any runs to the total.
Australia, initially struggling at 16 for four after lunch on the preceding day, found resilience in a formidable 153-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith. Their effort allowed Australia, resuming at 187-6, to post a competitive 262 before lunch on day four.
Alex Carey’s determined half-century with a score of 52 further bolstered the lead before being dismissed by seamer Mir Hamza (4-32), concluding Australia’s innings.
Pakistan, previously making 264 in their first innings, faced a daunting task given the formidable form of Pat Cummins and the Australian pace attack.
This defeat follows their loss in the first test of the three-match series in Perth, where Pakistan was dismissed for 89 in the fourth innings, resulting in Australia’s victory by a massive 360 runs. The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) remains England’s 332 scored in 1928-29.
Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.
Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.8
|284.55
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.78
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.