Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs to win second Test

MELBOURNE – Pakistan’s struggle against Australia in Test matches on Australian soil persisted as they faced a defeat by 79 runs in Melbourne, extending their winless streak.

Chasing a challenging target of 317 runs, Pakistan stumbled to 237 all out on the fourth day. Despite glimpses of hope brought by Babar Azam (41) and Shan Masood (60) after the early dismissals of openers, the team’s aspirations were soon shattered. Contributions from Mohammad Rizwan (35) and Agha Salman (50) added promise but couldn’t sustain.

The tail-enders succumbed quickly, failing to add any runs to the total.

Australia, initially struggling at 16 for four after lunch on the preceding day, found resilience in a formidable 153-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith. Their effort allowed Australia, resuming at 187-6, to post a competitive 262 before lunch on day four.

Alex Carey’s determined half-century with a score of 52 further bolstered the lead before being dismissed by seamer Mir Hamza (4-32), concluding Australia’s innings.

Pakistan, previously making 264 in their first innings, faced a daunting task given the formidable form of Pat Cummins and the Australian pace attack.

This defeat follows their loss in the first test of the three-match series in Perth, where Pakistan was dismissed for 89 in the fourth innings, resulting in Australia’s victory by a massive 360 runs. The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) remains England’s 332 scored in 1928-29.