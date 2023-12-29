Afridi says Haris Rauf should be part of Test team instead of BBL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his belief that fast bowler Haris Rauf should have been part of the three-Test series against Australia, citing conditions that would have favored Rauf’s skills, rather than playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Despite being a white-ball specialist and having limited Test experience with just one Test and nine first-class matches, Rauf declined the offer to join Pakistan’s tour of Australia and chose to compete for the BBL’s Melbourne Stars instead.

The allure of higher earnings from franchise cricket compared to international cricket, especially with Pakistan’s cricketers not being allowed in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), makes tournaments like Australia’s Big Bash League quite appealing.

Following a brief confrontation with Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB), Rauf was granted permission earlier in the month to make a limited appearance in the BBL. In the four matches he has played, the 30-year-old has taken six wickets.

Afridi, who captained Pakistan across Test cricket, one-day internationals, and T20 between 2009 and 2016, shared his thoughts with reporters during the second Test in Melbourne on Friday, stating, “I think Haris should have been part of this side instead, rather than (the BBL). In these conditions, with the kind of pace he has, he would have performed well and enjoyed himself on the kinds of pitches Australia prepared in Perth and here.”

The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan 3.