Afridi says Haris Rauf should be part of Test team instead of BBL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his belief that fast bowler Haris Rauf should have been part of the three-Test series against Australia, citing conditions that would have favored Rauf’s skills, rather than playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Despite being a white-ball specialist and having limited Test experience with just one Test and nine first-class matches, Rauf declined the offer to join Pakistan’s tour of Australia and chose to compete for the BBL’s Melbourne Stars instead.
The allure of higher earnings from franchise cricket compared to international cricket, especially with Pakistan’s cricketers not being allowed in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), makes tournaments like Australia’s Big Bash League quite appealing.
Following a brief confrontation with Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB), Rauf was granted permission earlier in the month to make a limited appearance in the BBL. In the four matches he has played, the 30-year-old has taken six wickets.
Afridi, who captained Pakistan across Test cricket, one-day internationals, and T20 between 2009 and 2016, shared his thoughts with reporters during the second Test in Melbourne on Friday, stating, “I think Haris should have been part of this side instead, rather than (the BBL). In these conditions, with the kind of pace he has, he would have performed well and enjoyed himself on the kinds of pitches Australia prepared in Perth and here.”
The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan 3.
Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.
Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.8
|284.55
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.78
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
