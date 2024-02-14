'Actors are self obsessed, I won't marry one,' Sonya Hussyn shares two cents on marriage

If there's one thing Sonya Hussyn would do before she settles down, it would be to choose a life partner who isn't an actor by profession because she believes, “only one person should be self obsessed, if both partners are involved in their own selves, the relationship won't work,” Hussyn opined in a recent guest appearance at Nadia Khan's show Thori Si Masti.
The acclaimed Pakistani actress, Hussyn, stepped into the television and film industry — with Moor and Dareecha — and graced the audience with back to back block busters on the big and small screens. One of the most sought after stars in the glamour industry, the 32-year-old star's illustrious career and numerous accolades speak volumes of her grandeur and stardom, but despite all the luxurious in the world, the Tich Button actress remains humble and prefers etiquettes over looks any day.
Speaking with Nadia about her future plans, Hussyn suggested that she feels she “doesn't belong to this generation” solely because she would pick “mannerism” over other aspects that her future life partner would be bringing to the table. The Daadal star opined that the “princess treatment given to women is actually basic decency and manners” that one learns from a young age.
“Unfortunately, basic ethics have started to fade from people's personalities,” Hussyn added.
If the Nazo star was to pick between love or arranged marriage, she would pick the former because “liking” her partner is important for the star. The actress also revealed that she would prefer a health conscious partner who isn't necessarily a gym freak but works out to stay in shape.
In response to the question whether she would marry someone from her field, Hussyn responded that the chances are next to zero. “Actors are quite self obsessed,” she opined. “If both of them would be absorbed in their own personalities then the relationship would die,” Hussyn reasoned.
"Better late than sorry" is Hussyn's mantra when it comes to marriage as she would not give up under societal pressure and jump into a compulsive marriage.
Mai Kisi Adakar Sey Shaadi Nahi karna Chahti! -Sonya Hussaiyn
Mai Kisi Adakar Sey Shaadi Nahi karna Chahti! -Sonya Hussaiyn
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Dec-2023/possible-to-fall-again-sonya-hussyn-shares-two-cents-on-finding
-love-in-life
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.