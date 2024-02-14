Search

'Actors are self obsessed, I won't marry one,' Sonya Hussyn shares two cents on marriage

Noor Fatima
01:49 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Sonya Hussyn Nadia Khan

If there's one thing Sonya Hussyn would do before she settles down, it would be to choose a life partner who isn't an actor by profession because she believes, “only one person should be self obsessed, if both partners are involved in their own selves, the relationship won't work,” Hussyn opined in a recent guest appearance at Nadia Khan's show Thori Si Masti.

The acclaimed Pakistani actress, Hussyn, stepped into the television and film industry — with Moor and Dareecha — and graced the audience with back to back block busters on the big and small screens. One of the most sought after stars in the glamour industry, the 32-year-old star's illustrious career and numerous accolades speak volumes of her grandeur and stardom, but despite all the luxurious in the world, the Tich Button actress remains humble and prefers etiquettes over looks any day.

Speaking with Nadia about her future plans, Hussyn suggested that she feels she “doesn't belong to this generation” solely because she would pick “mannerism” over other aspects that her future life partner would be bringing to the table. The Daadal star opined that the “princess treatment given to women is actually basic decency and manners” that one learns from a young age. 

“Unfortunately, basic ethics have started to fade from people's personalities,” Hussyn added. 

If the Nazo star was to pick between love or arranged marriage, she would pick the former because “liking” her partner is important for the star. The actress also revealed that she would prefer a health conscious partner who isn't necessarily a gym freak but works out to stay in shape.

In response to the question whether she would marry someone from her field, Hussyn responded that the chances are next to zero. “Actors are quite self obsessed,” she opined. “If both of them would be absorbed in their own personalities then the relationship would die,” Hussyn reasoned.

"Better late than sorry" is Hussyn's mantra when it comes to marriage as she would not give up under societal pressure and jump into a compulsive marriage. 

Noor Fatima

