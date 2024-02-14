Pakistani company signs deal to create freelancer ecosystem in Nepal

A Pakistani company with headquarters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a digital research and development company in Katmandu have reached an agreement to establish a freelancer ecosystem in Nepal through organising conferences and capacity-building activities for programmers and other internet professionals, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Given that 40.7 percent of Nepal's population is between the ages of 16 and 40, and roughly 20.8 percent is between the ages of 16 and 25, the country is seen to offer enormous potential for Internet-based enterprises.

The chairman of the UAE-based Dellsons Group, Ibrahim Amin, stated, "We have gained tremendous expertise to facilitate freelancers in Pakistan along with collaboration with various stakeholders, including commercial banks, broadband Internet providers, and universities, which ultimately empower freelancers and enhance their contribution to the economy of South Asia."

"We are excited to now impart our knowledge to a regional country."

''Our think tank is devoted to presenting every essential and rising trend among the public in Nepal,'' stated Bikram Shrestha, President of the Nepal Internet Foundation, which inked the deal.

"Nepal's youth have a great deal of potential to boost the country's economy by working for clients on international freelance platforms," he added.

In order to support the digital economy and create remittance routes between Nepal and other nations, the Pakistani company will also collaborate with other public and private companies.

The Dellsons Group established the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) in their own country and has prior expertise with this type of work.