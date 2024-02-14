US announces renewals of H-1B visas without leaving country: Details inside

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States have announced that the candidates can renew their H-1B visas without leaving the country.
In a social media post, the State Department announced a pilot program to resume domestic visa renewals for qualified H-1B nonimmigrant visa applicants who meet certain requirements.
As per an official press release, the pilot program will accept applications from January 29, 2024, through April 1, 2024, or when all application slots are filled, whichever comes first.
The State Department has also clarified that participation in the pilot program is voluntary and individuals who do not meet the requirements for participation in the pilot program, or those who choose not to participate in the pilot program, may continue to apply for visa renewal at a U.S. embassy or consulate overseas.
How to Apply
The following procedure has to be opted for the renewals:
It has also been announced that the Department will make available a maximum of 20,000 application slots during this limited pilot program: Approximately 2,000 per week for applicants whose most recent H-1B visa was issued by U.S. Mission Canada with an issuance date of January 1, 2020 through April 1, 2023, and approximately 2,000 per week for applicants whose most recent H-1B was issued by U.S. Mission India with an issuance date of February 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.
Application slots will be released on the following entry period dates:
January 29, 2024
February 5, 2024
February 12, 2024
February 19, 2024
February 26, 2024
'Applicants will only be able to apply through the portal linked below during the specified dates above. Applications will be handled on a first-received, first-processed basis until the weekly limit is reached. Applicants who are unable to apply on one application date may reattempt the application on any of the remaining application dates during the entry period. The application period will close when all application slots are filled or on April 1, 2024, whichever comes first,' the department elaborated.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.