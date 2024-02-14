Search

Immigration

US announces renewals of H-1B visas without leaving country: Details inside

Web Desk
02:17 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
US announces renewals of H-1B visas without leaving country: Details inside

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States have announced that the candidates can renew their H-1B visas without leaving the country.

In a social media post, the State Department announced a pilot program to resume domestic visa renewals for qualified H-1B nonimmigrant visa applicants who meet certain requirements.

As per an official press release, the pilot program will accept applications from January 29, 2024, through April 1, 2024, or when all application slots are filled, whichever comes first.

The State Department has also clarified that participation in the pilot program is voluntary and individuals who do not meet the requirements for participation in the pilot program, or those who choose not to participate in the pilot program, may continue to apply for visa renewal at a U.S. embassy or consulate overseas.

How to Apply

The following procedure has to be opted for the renewals:

  • Select the country where your most recent H-1B visa was issued (Note: this initial pilot is limited to renewal of visas issued in India and Canada).  Then follow the online navigator tool to assess your qualifications for participation in the pilot.
  • If you meet the requirements for participation, follow the instructions in the portal to complete and submit an Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application (form DS-160).
  • Use the online portal to pay the required, non-refundable, non-transferrable Machine-Readable Visa (MRV) application processing fee of $205.00.
  • Follow the instructions on the portal to mail your passport and other required documents for processing.

It has also been announced that the Department will make available a maximum of 20,000 application slots during this limited pilot program:  Approximately 2,000 per week for applicants whose most recent H-1B visa was issued by U.S. Mission Canada with an issuance date of January 1, 2020 through April 1, 2023, and approximately 2,000 per week for applicants whose most recent H-1B was issued by U.S. Mission India with an issuance date of February 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.

Application slots will be released on the following entry period dates:

January 29, 2024
February 5, 2024 
February 12, 2024
February 19, 2024 
February 26, 2024

'Applicants will only be able to apply through the portal linked below during the specified dates above. Applications will be handled on a first-received, first-processed basis until the weekly limit is reached. Applicants who are unable to apply on one application date may reattempt the application on any of the remaining application dates during the entry period. The application period will close when all application slots are filled or on April 1, 2024, whichever comes first,' the department elaborated. 

