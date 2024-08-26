Search

Canada to reduce number of temporary foreign workers, confirms Trudeau

TORONTO - Canada's Prime Minister announced on Monday that the federal government will reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country, a decision which could impact many.

The announcement comes after a historic increase in the number of foreigners that some experts believe has contributed to higher unemployment rates among immigrants and youngsters.

Trudeau stated that in regions with high unemployment—defined as an unemployment rate of six percent or more—employers will be restricted from hiring low-wage temporary foreign workers (TFWs); however, there will be some exceptions for sectors critical to food security, such as agriculture, food, and fish processing, as well as for industries like construction and health care, where there are severe staffing shortages.

In a further change, the government announced that employers will no longer be permitted to fill more than 10 percent of their workforce with temporary foreign workers under the TFW program. Moreover, low-wage Temporary Foreign Workers will also be limited to one-year contracts instead of two years. 

The premier also confirmed that the government was going to review its overall immigration levels this fall, adding that a reduction in the number of permanent residents was also a possibility but that would be discussed at the cabinet meeting this week.

We're making sure that the entire package makes as much sense as possible for the needs of Canadians and for the needs of our economy, Trudeau said and added that the authorities will be looking at unemployment rates and opportunities to make further adjustments over the course of this fall.

The premier highlighted that immigration needs to be done right and that changes may be forthcoming so that Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration but also responsible in the way it integrates and ensures there are pathways to success for everyone who comes to the country.

It is to be highlighted that as per the government's immigration plan, Canada is expected to welcome about 485,000 permanent residents in 2024 and 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026.

In recent months, the government has made massive changes to the immigration rules. The government has also announced to reduce the entry of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023.

Moreover, a few days ago, Quebec Premier François Legault said applications to hire temporary foreign workers in Montreal for jobs that pay less than $57,000 a year would be suspended for six months starting next month.

