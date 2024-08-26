Search

Sports

Private bank honours Arshad Nadeem with Rs9.297m 

Web Desk
07:54 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
Private bank honours Arshad Nadeem with Rs9.297m 

Recognition for Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new record, continues nationwide.

A private bank held a ceremony in Karachi in honour of Arshad Nadeem, presenting the 27-year-old athlete with a prize of Rs9.297 million.

According to Meezan Bank, Nadeem was awarded Rs100,000 for each meter of his gold-winning throw of 92.97 meters, and he was also given a commemorative shield and gold medal.

Additionally, the athlete’s coach, Salman Butt, and his father were also presented with gifts from the bank. 

During the ceremony, Arshad Nadeem expressed his optimism for success at the Paris Olympics, attributing his achievement to hard work and the support of his parents' prayers. He stated his commitment to continuing to bring honor to his country.

Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters, was accompanied by his family at the Karachi event. This historic achievement marks Pakistan's first Olympic medal in 32 years and makes Nadeem the third Pakistani to win an individual Olympic medal.

Wapda honours Olympic star Arshad Nadeem with Rs5m cash award

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

07:54 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Private bank honours Arshad Nadeem with Rs9.297m 

07:37 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in Rawalpindi Test

02:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Waqar Younis, Sarfaraz Ahmed among five mentors named by PCB for ...

09:51 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh Cricket Board urged to suspend Shakib Al Hasan after ...

09:18 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi trolled after Bangladesh secure historic 10-wicket ...

08:47 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Pakistan loses 1st Test to Bangladesh

Sports

03:17 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

UN includes squash legend Jahangir Khan among best players of 1,000 ...

12:41 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh create history by defeating Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

08:33 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

‘Youngest grandfather in cricket world’: Shahid Afridi overjoyed ...

02:50 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Fatima Sana named Pakistan captain for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

09:14 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Shadman's resilient innings helps Bangladesh score big in 2nd Test ...

10:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan booked for murder

Advertisement

Latest

07:54 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Private bank honours Arshad Nadeem with Rs9.297m 

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: