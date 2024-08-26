Private bank honours Arshad Nadeem with Rs9.297m 

Recognition for Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new record, continues nationwide.

A private bank held a ceremony in Karachi in honour of Arshad Nadeem, presenting the 27-year-old athlete with a prize of Rs9.297 million.

According to Meezan Bank, Nadeem was awarded Rs100,000 for each meter of his gold-winning throw of 92.97 meters, and he was also given a commemorative shield and gold medal.

Additionally, the athlete’s coach, Salman Butt, and his father were also presented with gifts from the bank.

During the ceremony, Arshad Nadeem expressed his optimism for success at the Paris Olympics, attributing his achievement to hard work and the support of his parents' prayers. He stated his commitment to continuing to bring honor to his country.

Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters, was accompanied by his family at the Karachi event. This historic achievement marks Pakistan's first Olympic medal in 32 years and makes Nadeem the third Pakistani to win an individual Olympic medal.