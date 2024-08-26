I don’t have a magic wand to fix cricket immediately, says Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi says the national team’s poor performance is not a recent issue, as the team has been losing for the past three years.
He emphasised that he would not respond to statements based on anyone’s wishes and noted that he does not possess a "magic wand" to instantly fix cricket’s problems.
During a press conference at Qaddafi Stadium on Monday, where measures against terrorism were discussed, the Interior Minister also addressed cricket matters.
He mentioned that shortly after becoming PCB Chairman, people had already begun calling for his resignation.
Naqvi clarified that Waqar Younis had assisted them for three to four weeks and that the five mentors appointed for the Champions Cup were selected with Younis’s consultation. He believes these five cricketers will benefit the team.
He acknowledged that cricket’s current issue is the lack of a backup, stating that they need to prepare their backup before addressing other issues. He dismissed the notion of immediate drastic measures, saying it’s not feasible to resort to severe actions.
Naqvi added that after the Champions Cup, 150 players will be considered. He expressed disappointment over the loss to Bangladesh and has requested the pitch report for the Rawalpindi Test.
The selection committee had provided 17 players, leaving the captain and coach to decide further. He reassured that delays in the tournament are not a reversal of plans and that they cannot compromise on stadium construction.
He concluded by reiterating that he does not have a "magic wand" to fix cricket instantly and will step down as PCB Chairman once the issues in national cricket are resolved.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
