Russia loses hosting roles for major sports events as operation in Ukraine intensifies

As Russian forces continue to make advances into Ukraine on the third day of the war, international sports bodies have announced to relocate the events from Russia, including Champions League Final and Formula Gran Prix.

Russia launched its full-scale military operation by land, air and sea on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin declared the war, prompting thousands of people to flee the eastern European country as explosions and gun battles hit the major cities.

Champions League final

European soccer governing body UEFA in a statement announced to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg, Russian to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement,” read the official statement.

The UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

Formula One Grand Prix

FIA, the top governing body of motorsport Formula One, has also announced that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances. The event was to be held in Sochi on September 25.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” it said in a statement.

Skiing Events

The International Ski Federation has also announced to relocate five World Cup skiing events from Russia due to developing situation in the region following military action against Ukraine.

“After close consultation with its stakeholders, FIS has decided that in the interest of the safety of all participants and to maintain the integrity of the World Cup, that all remaining World Cup events scheduled to take place in Russia between now and the end of the 2021-22 season will be cancelled or moved to another location,” it said in the statement.

The impacted events include:

FIS Ski Cross World Cup – 25-27 February, Sunny Valley (RUS)

FIS Aerials World Cup – 26-27 February, Yaroslavl (RUS)

FIS Aerials World Cup – 5 March, Moscow (RUS)

FIS Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup – 18-20 March, Nizhny Tagil (RUS)

FIS Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup – 25-27 March Chaikovsky (RUS)

FIS Cross Country World Cup – 18-20 March, Tyumen (RUS)

Participants are already on site at the two World Cup events that were planned for this weekend (Ski Cross and Aerials) and FIS is working closely with the involved stakeholders to ensure their quick return back home.

2022 Grand Slam

The International Judo Federation announced the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia, which was planned to be held 20th to 22nd May 2022.

“We are saddened by the current international situation, the result of inefficient dialogue at international level.

“We, the sports community, must remain united and strong, to support each other and our universal values, in order to always promote peace and friendship, harmony and unity,” read the statement.

Keep sports separate from Politics

Several international bodies are reluctant to cancel and relocate the events scheduled to be held in Russia, saying the sporting events must be kept separate from politics.

The international volleyball federation (FIVB) stated that the men’s world championship to be held in Russian in August as per the plan.