Ahmedabad weather forecast: Will rain affect Pakistan vs India World Cup match today?

Millions in South Asia and in parts of the world will watch a high-octane clash between Asian cricket giants Pakistan, and India as the Cricket World Cup continues with full swing in neighboring India.
Amid the ongoing flagship cricket event, the intense and most anticipated game between archrivals Pakistan and India is all set to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, today (October 14, Saturday). Saturday's game will be an interesting one as both Pakistan, and India started their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with unbeaten records, adding more excitement to the clash.
Ahead of today's game, the weather forecast is significant as rain caused interruptions in the Pakistan vs India matches in the Asia Cup.
On Friday, the Indian Met Office sounded alarm for downpours in the market but the latest weather forecast seems more favorable for a smooth game. As per Accuweather, there are minimal to no chances of rain in Ahmedabad, today.
The recent report predicts cloudy weather with light showers in the region during the match hours but overall it will be warm in the city. The temperatures are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs207,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs190,574, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,913 and 18k gold rate is currenlty being sold at Rs155,925.00 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,290
