Ahmedabad weather forecast: Will rain affect Pakistan vs India World Cup match today?

Millions in South Asia and in parts of the world will watch a high-octane clash between Asian cricket giants Pakistan, and India as the Cricket World Cup continues with full swing in neighboring India.

Amid the ongoing flagship cricket event, the intense and most anticipated game between archrivals Pakistan and India is all set to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, today (October 14, Saturday). Saturday's game will be an interesting one as both Pakistan, and India started their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with unbeaten records, adding more excitement to the clash.

Weather update for Pakistan vs India World Cup Match

Ahead of today's game, the weather forecast is significant as rain caused interruptions in the Pakistan vs India matches in the Asia Cup.

On Friday, the Indian Met Office sounded alarm for downpours in the market but the latest weather forecast seems more favorable for a smooth game. As per Accuweather, there are minimal to no chances of rain in Ahmedabad, today.

The recent report predicts cloudy weather with light showers in the region during the match hours but overall it will be warm in the city. The temperatures are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj