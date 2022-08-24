Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC ODI Rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam bagged the top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Rankings once again, days after Pakistan clean swept the Netherlands in the ODI series.

After the latest update by the top cricket body, Babar remains well out in front with 890 rating points, the star batter now has South African duo Rassie van der Dussen (789) and Quinton de Kock (784) as his two closest challengers.

The left-handed batter has 779 rating points, while Kiwi captain Kane Williamson appears in the list for batters once again at 11th place after he made a successful return to 50-over cricket against the West Indies.

Babar Azam is closer to reaching the top in all three formats. The top-ranked batter in T20 and one-day internationals, earlier scored well in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last week, which earned him enough rating points to achieve the rare feat.

Team Green has been rewarded for recent series sweeps in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings. Pakistan received a boost by moving to 107 rating points in fourth.

Pakistan doesn't have any further ODI matches fixtured until after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.