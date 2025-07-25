Wasim Akram rings opening bell on Day 3 of India-England Test at Old Trafford

The third day of the ongoing fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford began with Pakistan’s legendary former fast bowler Wasim Akram ringing the traditional five-minute bell — a ceremonial honour bestowed each day on a distinguished former cricketer or prominent figure to mark the start of play and engage spectators.

On the second day, former England cricketer Neil Fairbrother performed the honour, while on the opening day, West Indies legend Clive Lloyd and former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer rang the bell jointly. On the same day, a new stand at Old Trafford was named in honour of both players, in recognition of their stellar performances for Lancashire County.

England currently leads the five-match Test series 2-1. They clinched the first Test at Headingley by 5 wickets, while India bounced back with a massive 336-run victory at Edgbaston. England reclaimed the lead by winning the third Test at Lord’s.

The crucial fourth Test continues at Old Trafford, with both teams striving either to level the series or strengthen their lead. Cricket fans around the world are closely following this high-stakes contest.