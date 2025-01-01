Saud Shakeel advances to No 6 in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the latest Test player rankings, with England’s Joe Root retaining the top spot. England’s Harry Brook is second, followed by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson in third.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed to fourth place, while Australia’s Travis Head slipped to fifth. Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel and Australia’s Steve Smith advanced three spots each, securing sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Kusal Mendis, South Africa’s Temba Bavuma, and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell dropped two spots each, ranking eighth, ninth, and tenth. Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam fell two places to 17th.

In the Test bowlers’ rankings, India’s Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins moved up one spot each, taking second and third positions.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada dropped to fourth, while Marco Jansen surged six places to fifth. New Zealand’s Matt Henry, Australia’s Nathan Lyon, Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya, Pakistan’s Nauman Ali, and India’s Ravindra Jadeja each dropped one spot, occupying sixth through tenth positions.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi also slipped one spot to 18th.