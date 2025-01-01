Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

MWM ends nationwide sit-ins following Parachinar peace agreement

KARACHI – The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen has announced the end of sit-ins across the country over Parachinar killings.

During an emergency press conference, the party’s leader declared that all sit-ins nationwide have been called off.

He stated that a peace agreement has been reached in Parachinar with the mutual consent of both parties, adding that the responsibility now lies with the government to implement the agreement.

Earlier, a grand jirga convened in Kohat to restore peace in Kurram has successfully concluded, with both parties signing a peace agreement, marking a major step towards stability in the region.

According to the reports, the three-week-long negotiations culminated in a formal agreement under the supervision of Kohat Commissioner.

Both sides have pledged to cooperate with the government and administration in efforts to ensure lasting peace.

Grand Jirga concludes in Kohat, both parties sign peace agreement for Kurram

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

