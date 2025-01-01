Mwm Ends Nationwide Sit Ins Following Parachinar Peace Agreement

KARACHI – The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen has announced the end of sit-ins across the country over Parachinar killings.
During an emergency press conference, the party’s leader declared that all sit-ins nationwide have been called off.
He stated that a peace agreement has been reached in Parachinar with the mutual consent of both parties, adding that the responsibility now lies with the government to implement the agreement.
Earlier, a grand jirga convened in Kohat to restore peace in Kurram has successfully concluded, with both parties signing a peace agreement, marking a major step towards stability in the region.
According to the reports, the three-week-long negotiations culminated in a formal agreement under the supervision of Kohat Commissioner.
Both sides have pledged to cooperate with the government and administration in efforts to ensure lasting peace.
