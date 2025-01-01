Grand Jirga concludes in Kohat, both parties sign peace agreement for Kurram

A Grand Jirga convened in Kohat to restore peace in Kurram has successfully concluded, with both parties signing a peace agreement, marking a major step towards stability in the region.

According to the sources, the three-week-long negotiations culminated in a formal agreement under the supervision of Kohat Commissioner. Both sides have pledged to cooperate with the government and administration in efforts to ensure lasting peace.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

The peace accord requires both parties to:

Dismantle private bunkers and surrender weapons to authorities.

and to authorities. Support measures to reopen roads leading to Kurram , which had been closed due to security concerns.

leading to , which had been closed due to security concerns. Abide by the decisions of the Apex Committee to maintain law and order.

Formation of Special Security Force

As part of the agreement, the government will establish a special security force comprising 399 personnel tasked with securing key routes into Kurram. This measure aims to prevent further disturbances and bolster public confidence.

Formal Announcement and Implementation

The official announcement of the Kurram Peace Agreement will take place at the Governor House in Peshawar, where stakeholders are expected to outline the implementation plan.

Peace Through Dialogue

Sources revealed that one party had already signed the agreement, while the second party finalized its approval during the closing session of the jirga.

Local leaders and mediators have lauded the agreement as a breakthrough for conflict resolution and an example of how traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms can foster peace and cooperation.

The government has reiterated its commitment to peace and pledged to closely monitor the implementation process to ensure security and harmony in the region.