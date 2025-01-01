Pakistan becomes non-permanent member of UN Security Council

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will assume its responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the eighth time from Jan 1.

According to international media, Pakistan will also hold the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in July this year.

Additionally, Pakistan will secure a seat on the committee of the Security Council that imposes sanctions on organizations like ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda.

It is worth noting that last June, 182 out of the 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly elected Pakistan for one of the two Asia-Pacific seats on the Security Council for the next two years.

This is the eighth time that Pakistan has achieved this honor. Permanent members of the Security Council hold veto power.

However, even non-permanent members hold significance, as decisions are made through consensus in the Council.

Through its non-permanent membership, Pakistan can play a crucial role in addressing the current situations in Gaza, Afghanistan, Syria, and Lebanon.