Man murders sister over exam failure in Punjab

DIPALPUR - In a shocking incident on Sunday, a young girl was brutally murdered by her brother after she failed her ninth-grade exams in the city of Dipalpur, located in the Okara district of Punjab.

The tragedy unfolded in the area of Hujra Shah Muqeem, where local authorities and rescue teams were promptly notified. Despite their swift response, the victim, identified as Sajida, succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital. Her body has been sent to THQ Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to police reports, the accused, Adil Hussain, fired six shots at his sister, ignoring their mother's desperate attempts to intervene. The mother, who was asleep with her children at the time, was startled awake by Adil, who allegedly declared, "I'll teach you a lesson for arguing with me and failing in ninth grade," before committing the heinous act.

A murder case has been registered against Adil Hussain based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, Sajida Bibi. The accused fled the scene with the weapon, and police are currently conducting raids to apprehend him.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the extreme pressures and societal expectations that can lead to such violent outcomes. The authorities are urging calm and have assured that justice will be served.