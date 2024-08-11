Sheikh Hasina accuses U.S. of toppling her government

DHAKA - Sheikh Hasina Wajid, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has accused the United States of orchestrating the downfall of her government. In her first public statement since resigning from office and fleeing to India, Hasina claimed that the U.S. sought to dominate the Bay of Bengal and gain control over the strategically significant St. Martin's Island.
Hasina, who stepped down on August 5 following violent protests against the student quota system, stated that her refusal to cede control of the island to the U.S. led to the collapse of her government. "I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the island's sovereignty and allowed the U.S. to dominate the Bay of Bengal," she conveyed in a message to her close associates, according to Indian media reports.
The former Prime Minister justified her resignation by saying she wanted to prevent further bloodshed among students and the public. "I resigned to stop more bodies from piling up in the streets," she asserted.
Since Hasina's departure, Bangladesh has been under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus. In recent days, the country's state institutions have been purging Hasina's supporters, with students even surrounding the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Justice and six other politically appointed judges.
Sheikh Hasina's allegations have sparked intense debate and added a new dimension to the already turbulent political landscape in Bangladesh. As the nation grapples with its future, the role of foreign influence and domestic pressures continues to be scrutinized.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
