DHAKA - Sheikh Hasina Wajid, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has accused the United States of orchestrating the downfall of her government. In her first public statement since resigning from office and fleeing to India, Hasina claimed that the U.S. sought to dominate the Bay of Bengal and gain control over the strategically significant St. Martin's Island.

Hasina, who stepped down on August 5 following violent protests against the student quota system, stated that her refusal to cede control of the island to the U.S. led to the collapse of her government. "I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the island's sovereignty and allowed the U.S. to dominate the Bay of Bengal," she conveyed in a message to her close associates, according to Indian media reports.

The former Prime Minister justified her resignation by saying she wanted to prevent further bloodshed among students and the public. "I resigned to stop more bodies from piling up in the streets," she asserted.

Since Hasina's departure, Bangladesh has been under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus. In recent days, the country's state institutions have been purging Hasina's supporters, with students even surrounding the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Justice and six other politically appointed judges.

Sheikh Hasina's allegations have sparked intense debate and added a new dimension to the already turbulent political landscape in Bangladesh. As the nation grapples with its future, the role of foreign influence and domestic pressures continues to be scrutinized.