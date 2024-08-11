Search

World

Sheikh Hasina accuses U.S. of toppling her government

06:50 PM | 11 Aug, 2024
hasina wajid

DHAKA -  Sheikh Hasina Wajid, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has accused the United States of orchestrating the downfall of her government. In her first public statement since resigning from office and fleeing to India, Hasina claimed that the U.S. sought to dominate the Bay of Bengal and gain control over the strategically significant St. Martin's Island.

Hasina, who stepped down on August 5 following violent protests against the student quota system, stated that her refusal to cede control of the island to the U.S. led to the collapse of her government. "I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the island's sovereignty and allowed the U.S. to dominate the Bay of Bengal," she conveyed in a message to her close associates, according to Indian media reports.

The former Prime Minister justified her resignation by saying she wanted to prevent further bloodshed among students and the public. "I resigned to stop more bodies from piling up in the streets," she asserted.

Since Hasina's departure, Bangladesh has been under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus. In recent days, the country's state institutions have been purging Hasina's supporters, with students even surrounding the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Justice and six other politically appointed judges.

Sheikh Hasina's allegations have sparked intense debate and added a new dimension to the already turbulent political landscape in Bangladesh. As the nation grapples with its future, the role of foreign influence and domestic pressures continues to be scrutinized.

World

06:50 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Sheikh Hasina accuses U.S. of toppling her government

04:47 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg becomes third richest person in world

10:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Three arrested in India after police seize radioactive material worth ...

04:38 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh Chief Justice resigns following student ultimatum

01:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Over 100 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school

11:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Brazil plane crash leaves all 62 on board dead

World

07:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Vinesh Phogat apologizes and announces retirement after ...

06:03 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Israeli PM Netanyahu apologizes for security failures during Hamas ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:58 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's Al-Tabeen School, over 100 Palestinians martyred

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 11 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: