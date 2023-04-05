FOCP launches 'Worth More Than Words' Zakat fundraising campaign to support cancer patients

SHARJAH - The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a charitable society dedicated to providing support to cancer patients and their families in the United Arab Emirates, has recently initiated a Zakat fundraising campaign to extend assistance to financially-burdened cancer patients during the holy month of Ramadan.

Under the theme of “Worth more than words", the campaign revolves around the social taboo surrounding the word "cancer," which is often deemed sensitive and uncomfortable to broach across cultures. The campaign aims to encourage individuals from all walks of life to contribute to the fight against cancer and ease the economic distress faced by patients.

The FOCP's Zakat campaign is consistent with the Permanent Fatwa Committee in Sharjah's guidelines, which authorises Zakat funds to be utilised towards supporting the medical requirements of patients who encounter financial obstacles. With this noble endeavour, the FOCP seeks to bridge the financial gaps and make a positive difference in the lives of those grappling with cancer.

How to donate:

FOCP urges everyone to participate in this Zakat campaign and contribute generously to support the cause of helping cancer patients and their families during Ramadan.

Zakat Coupons: To support FOCP's noble cause, individuals can purchase Zakat coupons through their websites https://focp.ae, https://focp.ae/zakat, https://focp.ae/coupon.

Bank Transfers: Donations can also be made via bank transfers to FOCP's account no: 007-520-0257455-01 at the Dubai Islamic Bank (International Bank Account Number IBAN: AE32 0240 0075 2002 5745 501).

SMS Donations: People can also donate by sending an SMS with the word 'Zakat' to the following designated Etisalat numbers to contribute: 6447 to donate Dh20; 4426 to donate Dh50, 4467 to donate AED200; or 2308 to donate Dh500.

Commenting on the Ramadan campaign, Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said: "Donations received by FOCP represent a main source of our resources that goes towards alleviating the pain and spreading hope for cancer patients. No matter how small the donation may seem, the generosity of various community segments in this noble effort creates a significant difference for patients and can save the lives of thousands every year."

She added: “FOCP collected AED 2.7 million last year, where the majority of the funds (60%) were allocated towards medicines and chemotherapy treatments. Additionally, 18% was spent on surgical operations, 9% on medical tests, and 9% on radiotherapy. The remaining amount was utilised to acquire medical equipment and supplies.”

The financial support provided by FOCP in 2022 was extended to over 250 cancer patients, including 200 females, 34 males, and 16 children. Thousands of volunteers and beneficiaries have also been involved in FOCP's initiatives and programmes, which focus on raising awareness about cancer risks, and early detection methods, and offering financial and moral support to patients and their families.

FOCP's Ramadan campaign aims to rally the support of the public in assisting cancer patients during their arduous journey of recovery. By donating and contributing to this honourable cause, individuals can make a significant difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer.