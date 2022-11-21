Pakistan sends condolences as quake kills more than 160 in Indonesia's Java island

700 injured as magnitude 5.6 tremble hits Southeast Asian nation
Pakistan sends condolences as quake kills more than 160 in Indonesia's Java island
JAKARTA – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday condoled with the government and people of Indonesia as a 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed more than 160 people and injured hundreds in the country's West Java province.

Over 700 people were also injured in the magnitute 5.6 earthquake, the nation's disaster agency said in a statement.

"Saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives in an earthquake that struck Java region of Indonesia. We, in Pakistan, offer our heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to H.E. President Joko Widodo, the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Indonesia," PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

"Tragic news of the earthquake and resultant loss of precious lives in Indonesia," Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said on Twitter. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for our Indonesian brothers and sisters, especially families of the victims."

The strong earthquake hit the Cianjur regency of West Java at 1.21 p.m. (0621GMT.)

It was felt in the capital Jakarta and other regions, including Rancaekek, South Tangerang and Depok, according to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency.

Disturbing graphics on social media show several buildings with their roofs collapsed, while local authorities warned the masses to watch out for aftershocks.

The Southeast Asian nation witnessed several earthquakes due to volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. Earlier this year, more than two dozen people were killed in West Sumatra province.

The 2004 earthquake is still remembered as one of the worst natural disasters in Indonesia in which more than 230,000 people were killed.

