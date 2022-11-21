Ali Zafar enthralls fans with his melodious voice
05:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar enthralls fans with his melodious voice
Heartthrob Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for himself.

Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts as he enthralls a massive audience at Soul Fest, Lahore.

The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Kill Dill actor's rockstar and larger-than-life persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.

