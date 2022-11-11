Ali Zafar further responds to Iffat Omar's tweets
Ali Zafar further responds to Iffat Omar's tweets
Iffat Omar is known for her bold and blunt personality and outspoken opinions on social media. Never one to shy away from confrontations, she is fearless and unbothered about the backlash it gets her.

Amid her tweets against former PM Imran Khan, singer-actor Ali Zafar jumped in with the perfect solution for all the hate statements and tweets by the model.

In response to Azam Jamil’s tweet, “Mute Iffat Omar,” Ali proposed that a better solution was to just “ignore” her.

The Mohabbat Aag Si replied to his tweet by saying,'hahahahaha yeah sure this is how he ignores me.' Then the Jhoom singer responded with a rather interesting analysis of what went down with his most recent legal battle.

'Not exactly. Individuals come and go. All attention has been given to the compilation of facts &evidence that will be documented forever in history as a case study as to how a few came together for a certain agenda, but failed and were exposed in court of law. For future. Simple', he tweeted.

