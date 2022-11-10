Ali Zafar all praise for rising star Nirmala Maghani

Pakistani heartthrob and multi-talented artist Ali Zafar is a veteran singer who is always happy to share new musical talent in the local industry.

This time around, the Teefa in Trouble star praised rising star Nirmala Maghani, who has recorded her first song with Lightingale Records.

'she is an amazing singer/song writer. Had the fortune to record her a while back under @LightingaleRec. Song will be out soon. #SupportArtists #supportart', tweeted the Jhoom singer.

She is an amazing singer/song writer. Had the fortune to record her a while back under @LightingaleRec. Song will be out soon. #SupportArtists #supportart https://t.co/rJtRPzIL0F — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 9, 2022

Maghani, an up-and-coming singer from Umarkot, made headlines after claiming that the melody of the song Tu Jhoom was lifted from a sample she sent to Xulfi in June 2021, while she is eyeing a slot as featuring artist in Coke Studio 14.

On the work front, Zafar's recent works include Teefa in Trouble, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.