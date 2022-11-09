Ali Zafar jumps to brother Danyal's defense over funky hairstyle

Lollywood heartthrob Ali Zafar's brother Danyal just donned a new look with his hair dyed in burgundy color but the social media users don't seem to be a fan of his.

The Tanaa Banaa actor just changed his style as he dyed his hair to funky burgundy. Zafar shared his look and got a lot of criticism for it.

However, the haters and fashion police sprung into action and many said that he did not look manly. Commenting on his brother's look, Ali Zafar reacted to the criticism and reacted to his brother's new look too. He called out the conservative standards of “mardangi” in his statement. Here is what he had to say:

On the work front, Danyal Zafar's discography includes Muntazir, Julie, Ek Aur Ek 3, Thehree Si Zindagi, Udh Chaliye and Blue Butterfly.