Ali Zafar greets his elated fan in Dubai

Noor Fatima
09:51 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Lollywood singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar has amassed millions of followers and diehard fans all over the world. The Jhoom singer is one of the most celebrated artists in the Bollywood and Lollywood singing industry owing to his powerful vocals and versatility but Zafar isn't just a singer or actor, in fact, he is a down-to-earth and humble gentleman who despite having international recognition and grandeur treats his fans with utmost humility and respect.

The Andha Ghoda Race Mein Dauda singer recently met an excited fan in Dubai and netizens couldn't stop gushing love over it. 

The Welcome To Amreeka singer was reportedly on his way to a club performance in Dubai when the exhilarated fan screamed in joy at the sight of Zafar, and to reciprocate the same jovial and warm energy, the Madhubala singer bowed gently before the young woman.

Onlookers and netizens were ecstatic to watch Zafar being the epitome of a gentleman and a true icon. 

On the work front, Zafar's recent works include Teefa in Trouble, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.

