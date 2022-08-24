Ali Zafar's fan travels from Karachi to Lahore to wish him birthday
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has millions of followers all around the world. The angel-voiced star can bewitch anyone with his charming smile and soulful voice.
According to a news report, one of Zafar's die-hard fans went to meet him regardless of the distance she had to cover or the excitement she had to contain. It is safe to say, meeting Zafar was worth the effort.
Traveling all the way from Karachi to Islamabad, Maria Tariq, proved her love and respect for her favourite singer as she prepared a sweet surprise too. Tariq had a gift bag to give to Ali which he was very delighted to receive, as seen in the video.
The Jhoom singer had a lot of sweet things and wishes for his fan as she went back home after watching her dream come true.
On the work front, Ali has established a career in both Bollywood and Lollywood with back-to-back hits and also debating in semi-commercially successful movies. He is also the recipient of the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan.
