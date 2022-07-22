Ali Zafar reacts to trolling over latest shirtless photo
LAHORE – Pakistan's rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.
This time around, the Teefa in Trouble star provided a sneak peek into his recent tour to the US where he performed at concerts and visited beaches.
“Sometimes I feel I am living two different lives. From being on stage with fans one day at the east coast to being at the beach with family on the west the following day. Off to Chicago tomorrow for the concert on Friday. Can’t wait. I do like my life!” he captioned the post.
However, one of his photos got attention of keyboard warriors, who trolled him for sharing his shirtless picture at a beach in the US.
“What kind of culture you are promoting by uploading shirtless picture,” a user commented on his picture.
The Dill Kill actor gave a befitting reply to him by saying, “The Culture will get set if you put down your eyes”.
The rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.
