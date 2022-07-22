Babar Azam, Rizwan and Shaheen likely to feature in Big Bash League 2022

12:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Source: Shaheen Afridi (Twitter)
LAHORE – Three top players of Pakistan cricket team are expected to be featured in upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL), an Australian professional franchise Twenty20 cricket league.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have announced their availability for the tournament, set to begin in December this year.

Reports said that 15 another Pakistani players will also be in high demands during the draft, which will be held in August.

The draft will also include Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan who have previously played for Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Sydney Sixers, respectively.

Earlier this year, Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch showered praises on Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam for his stunning performance in the ODI series won by Pakistan.

Saying he would love to see Babar play in the Big Bash League (BBL), Finch said: “If Babar Azam is available to play in the Big Bash, any team would love to have him”.

"Babar is as good as anyone for a long time in this format of the game and T20 cricket," he added.

“The talent of Pakistan cricket is extraordinary. So I think world cricket is better when Pakistan are playing well and better when Pakistanis have the opportunity to play in our domestic league,” the Australian player added.

He went on to say that the Pakistani players will always be welcome in the Big Bash.

