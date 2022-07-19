PAKvSL: Babar Azam achieves another milestone in Test cricket 

LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved another milestone as he completed his 3000 Test runs while playing against Sri Lanka in first game of the series at Galle on Tuesday.

Pakistani batters on Tuesday opened their last innings as they reached 146 for the loss of two wickets after the lunch while chasing an uphill target of 342 runs on the fourth day of the first Test.

Abdullah Shafique is cloase to his century as he is at 77 while he has been paired up by Babar Azam, who is at 26.

The Pakistani skipper completed the 3,000 Test runs in 73 innings, sixth fastest to the milestone for Pakistan. He smashed seven centuries and 18 fifties to achieve the milestone at the average of 47.

On Day 2 of the match, Babar Azam surpassed his former Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in reaching 10,000 international runs in 228 innings. Kohli had achieved scored the same the runs in 232 innings.

Overall, he is the fifth fastest to the landmark and is the fastest among the Asian batters.