Babar Azam leads ICC ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma rises to second

DUBAI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest One Day International (ODI) player rankings, showcasing notable shifts among the world's top cricketers.
In the ODI batters' rankings, Pakistan's Babar Azam continues to dominate, holding firmly onto his number one position. Meanwhile, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has climbed to the second spot, gaining one place in the rankings.
India's Shubman Gill has dropped one spot, now sitting at third place, while Virat Kohli maintains his position at fourth. Ireland's Harry Tector has made significant progress, advancing to fifth position after gaining one spot.
In the ODI bowlers' rankings, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj retains the top position, followed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood in second. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has made notable strides, moving up two places to secure the seventh spot in the bowling rankings.
As for the ODI all-rounders' rankings, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi remains at the top, continuing his reign as the leading all-rounder.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.