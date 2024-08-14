Babar Azam leads ICC ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma rises to second

DUBAI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest One Day International (ODI) player rankings, showcasing notable shifts among the world's top cricketers.

In the ODI batters' rankings, Pakistan's Babar Azam continues to dominate, holding firmly onto his number one position. Meanwhile, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has climbed to the second spot, gaining one place in the rankings.

India's Shubman Gill has dropped one spot, now sitting at third place, while Virat Kohli maintains his position at fourth. Ireland's Harry Tector has made significant progress, advancing to fifth position after gaining one spot.

In the ODI bowlers' rankings, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj retains the top position, followed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood in second. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has made notable strides, moving up two places to secure the seventh spot in the bowling rankings.

As for the ODI all-rounders' rankings, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi remains at the top, continuing his reign as the leading all-rounder.