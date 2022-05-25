Pakistan beat Sri Lanka women in 1st T-20

KARACHI – Pakistan women won their first T-20 cricket match against Sri-Lanka by six wickets in the port city on Tuesday.

Batting first, the guests scored 106 runs in twenty overs for the loss of all wickets.

Pakistan achieved the target in 18.2 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Tuba Hassan for Pakistan declared Player of The Match.

The second T-20 of the three match series will be played in Karachi tomorrow (Thursday).

The two teams will also play a series of three ODIs beginning on first of next month in Karachi.