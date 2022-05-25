Azadi March – Road blockades disrupt fuel supplies in parts of Pakistan

10:28 AM | 25 May, 2022
Azadi March – Road blockades disrupt fuel supplies in parts of Pakistan
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – The government’s move to block roads in various cities in Punjab and Islamabad to stop the PTI long march has disrupted the supply of fuel products in the province.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in a statement said that the closure of roads is hampering the supply of fuel products in the major cities of Punjab.

However, it claimed that sufficient stocks of fuel products are available in the country, including depots in the Punjab region.

 The council feared the speculations regarding low stocks and prevailing political instability could lead to panic buying that could cause shortage of fuel.

 “There are ample stocks of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) in the Punjab region and OMCs are making their best efforts to top-up the retail outlets timely, despite the road blockages,” the OCAC said in a statement.

It has also asked the government to make arrangements for secure movement of vehicles carrying fuel tankers till the situation returns to normalcy.

On the other hand, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) told media that it had halted supply of petrol and diesel to Lahore due to security concerns amid PTI long march.

The PPDA Secretary Information Jahanzeb Malik told 24 News that Lahore has fuel stock of only 2 to 3 days.

Containment, arrests as Imran-led PTI marches on ... 09:58 AM | 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to lead a long march towards the capital ...

