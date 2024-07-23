Retailers in 42 cities to pay monthly tax under FBR's new scheme

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities are taking news steps to garner taxes and now Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) mandated fixed monthly tax payments for small shopkeepers and retailers in 42 cities, with amounts ranging from Rs. 100 to over Rs. 20,000.
The country's apex tax collection authority outlined market and area-specific indicative incomes, taxes, and monthly advance taxes for small traders based on their shop locations.
This new scheme applies to these cities:
Abbottabad, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Ghotki, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Gwadar, Hafizabad, Haripur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Larkana, Lasbela, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Mansehra, Mardan, Mirpurkhas, Multan, Nankana, Narowal, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sarghoda, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Toba Tek Singh.
As per the FBR directives, any individual owning a shop of 50 square feet or less in a commercial area, a makeshift shop, 'khoka', kiosk, or small shop measuring no more than 5x3 square feet, will be required to pay a fixed advance tax of Rs. 1,200 annually.
The monthly tax installments apply to various types of shopkeepers, including wholesalers, dealers, distributors, retailers, manufacturer-cum-retailers, importer-cum-retailers, or those combining retail and wholesale with other business activities or supply chain roles.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
