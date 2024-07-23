BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result date revealed

Class 9 student of Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab are excited about their annual SSC part 1 results as anticipation is filled with hope that their efforts will be rewarded with good grades.

After announcement of Matric Results 2024, Class 9 Results will be declared on August 22, 2024.

Over 2lac students took the Class 9 exams, which started on March 19 this year in Gujranwala and other cities across region.

Class 9 BISE Gujranwala Results 2024

August 22, 2024, is the tentative date for results, BISE Gujranwala officials have not yet confirmed the exact date.

Class 9 Exams Passing Marks 2024

To pass the Class 9 exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 182 out of 550, which corresponds to a passing percentage of 33%.