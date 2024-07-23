Search

Pakistan

BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result date revealed

Web Desk
11:06 AM | 23 Jul, 2024
BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result date revealed

Class 9 student of Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab are excited about their annual SSC part 1 results as anticipation is filled with hope that their efforts will be rewarded with good grades.

After announcement of Matric Results 2024, Class 9 Results will be declared on August 22, 2024.

Over 2lac students took the Class 9 exams, which started on March 19 this year in Gujranwala and other cities across region.

Class 9 BISE Gujranwala Results 2024

August 22, 2024, is the tentative date for results, BISE Gujranwala officials have not yet confirmed the exact date.

Class 9 Exams Passing Marks 2024

To pass the Class 9 exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 182 out of 550, which corresponds to a passing percentage of 33%.

FBISE Class 9 Result 2024 - Federal Board Matric result check online

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:06 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result date revealed

10:05 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

Retailers in 42 cities to pay monthly tax under FBR's new scheme

09:12 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

Three terrorists killed as Pakistani forces foil infiltration bid ...

08:49 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

Lahore receives heavy monsoon rains; more showers expected

09:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Turkmenistan foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on 2-day visit

06:52 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan migrants for one year

Pakistan

12:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

University of Okara takes legal action as explicit video goes viral

04:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Has Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan been arrested at Dubai ...

03:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

DG ISPR says 'Azm-e-Istehkam' not a military operation

12:18 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

PTA seeks bids for advanced firewalls to control internet in Pakistan

11:04 AM | 22 Jul, 2024

Woman among four arrested for abduction, assault of Khalilur Rehman ...

10:46 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Afghanis storm Pakistan consulate in Germany; probe underway

Advertisement

Latest

11:06 AM | 23 Jul, 2024

BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result date revealed

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.25 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: