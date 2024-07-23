BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result date revealed

Class 9 student of Gujranwala and other cities in Punjab are excited about their annual SSC part 1 results as anticipation is filled with hope that their efforts will be rewarded with good grades.
After announcement of Matric Results 2024, Class 9 Results will be declared on August 22, 2024.
Over 2lac students took the Class 9 exams, which started on March 19 this year in Gujranwala and other cities across region.
August 22, 2024, is the tentative date for results, BISE Gujranwala officials have not yet confirmed the exact date.
To pass the Class 9 exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 182 out of 550, which corresponds to a passing percentage of 33%.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
