Supreme Court allows daughter to inherit father’s govt job

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that a daughter is eligible to inherit her late father’s government job, rejecting the argument that a woman’s marital status affects her employment rights.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case of Zahida Parveen, who was dismissed from her position following her father’s passing.

During the proceedings, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) advocate general contended that Parveen was ineligible for the job as she was married. However, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah strongly opposed this stance, questioning, “In which law is it written that if a daughter gets married, she is not eligible for a job after the death of her father?”

Justice Shah emphasized that if a son can succeed his father in a government job even after marriage, the same right must apply to a daughter. He asserted that marriage has no bearing on a woman’s economic independence and should not be used as a basis to deny her employment.

The court dismissed the government’s argument and ruled in favor of Zahida Parveen, declaring her eligible for the position. With this verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the principle of gender equality in employment rights.

Court’s Criticism of KP Government’s Decision

The KP government’s legal team argued that Parveen’s removal was based on a notification issued under the KP Civil Service Act. However, Justice Shah criticized this move, questioning, “How did you first appoint her and then dismiss her? Will a section officer interpret the law on his own?”

The advocate general also referenced former Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s ruling, which stated that government jobs should not be granted to children on a preferential basis. In response, Justice Shah clarified that the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision does not apply retroactively, making it irrelevant to this case.

In his remarks, Justice Shah announced that the court would issue a detailed ruling on the broader implications of this decision, particularly regarding women’s economic independence and job succession laws in Pakistan.

The landmark ruling is expected to set a significant precedent, ensuring equal employment opportunities for women and reinforcing their right to economic security irrespective of marital status.