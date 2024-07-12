FBISE Class 9 Result 2024 - Federal Board Matric result check online

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce SSC Part 1 Class 9 results today on July 12, 2024.
Students who took the FBISE SSC 1 exams can check their results at https://www.fbise.edu.pk/.
Check FBISE 9th Class Result 2024
FBISE has previously assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and timely announcement of the matric results.
The gazette for the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will be available shortly after the results are announced.
To receive your FBISE Matric Result via SMS, send your roll number to 5050. You will get complete Matric result in a minute.
FBISE Class 9 2024 Top Positions
The top positions will be announced shortly after the results are released.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
