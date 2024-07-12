FBISE Class 9 Result 2024 - Federal Board Matric result check online

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce SSC Part 1 Class 9 results today on July 12, 2024.

FBISE Class 9 Result 2024

Students who took the FBISE SSC 1 exams can check their results at https://www.fbise.edu.pk/.

Check FBISE 9th Class Result 2024

FBISE has previously assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and timely announcement of the matric results.

FBISE Class 9 2024 Gazette Download

The gazette for the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will be available shortly after the results are announced.

How to Check FBISE Matric Result 2024 via SMS?

To receive your FBISE Matric Result via SMS, send your roll number to 5050. You will get complete Matric result in a minute.

FBISE Class 9 2024 Top Positions

The top positions will be announced shortly after the results are released.